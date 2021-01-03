Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archbishop who angered Minsk resigns after hitting age limit

Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters, who have been calling for the president's resignation since a disputed election on Aug. 9. The Archbishop was denied entry to Belarus the same month on his return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:36 IST
Archbishop who angered Minsk resigns after hitting age limit

Pope Francis on Sunday accepted the resignation of the head of the Catholic Church in Belarus, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who was banned from Belarus last year after angering President Alexander Lukashenko. Kondrusiewicz turned 75 on Sunday, the age at which bishops are required to submit resignation letters to the Pope, which he then decides whether to accept.

In a statement announcing the Archbishop's resignation, the Vatican said Bishop Kazimierz Wielikosielec of the Diocese of Pinsk in western Belarus would take his place. Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters, who have been calling for the president's resignation since a disputed election on Aug. 9.

The Archbishop was denied entry to Belarus the same month on his return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland. The event led to tensions between the Church and the government, and the Vatican sent a special envoy to negotiate on Kondrusiewicz's behalf, with diplomats working for almost five months to secure the Archbishop's return.

He returned to Belarus on Dec. 24, when Christian communities celebrate Christmas Eve. Belarusians overwhelmingly observe Orthodox Christianity, but the country has small Catholic minorities, observing the Roman rite common in Poland or the Eastern rite found in neighbouring Ukraine.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021