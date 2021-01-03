Maha: 2 pose as ACB men to extort Rs 1 lakh from trader; held

Two people were arrested forallegedly posing as Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureauofficials and demanding Rs 1 lakh from a shopkeeper in Thanecity, police said on Sunday

The duo went to a shopkeeper in Mumbra and demandedthat he pay Rs 1 lakh or face action for ''selling gutkha'', anofficial said

''The two accused had printed fake ACB and BMC ID cardsas well. They have been charged with extortion,'' he added.