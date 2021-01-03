Jockey dies after fall from race horse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI): A 25-year-old jockey from Rajasthan died after falling off a horse during a race here on Sunday, police said. Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the jockey apparently slipped from the horse and fell but there were no visible injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The accidental fall was caught on camera at the race club and the footage was being collected, the official said.

The security officer of the club filed a complaint and the jockeys family and relatives have been informed about the mishap, the police official said adding that a case under section 174 CrPC was registered..