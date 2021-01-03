Left Menu
PM expresses sadness over deaths in roof collapse of cremation ground in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 23 people when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradeshs Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 23 people when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. Several people had taken shelter under the recently constructed structure at the cremation ground while it rained. The dead, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at that time.

''Deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar. The state government is engaged in the relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and also wish a speedy recovery for those injured,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that more victims were not trapped there. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar's Ukhlarsi village.

Apart from the 23 dead, 15 people were admitted at different hospitals, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. At least 18 of the dead had been identified by the evening. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each man killed. The chief minister also directed Meerut's Divisional Commissioner and Additional Director General of the police zone to submit a report on the incident.

