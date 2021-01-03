Left Menu
UP: Shahjahanpur DM asks officials to 'adopt' tuberculosis patients

In the first phase, 39 such officials have been shortlisted, who will search TB patients and ensure they get proper medicines and nutritious meals.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:36 IST
The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has directed officials including doctors to ''adopt'' two tuberculosis patients each so that the disease can be fully eradicated from the district. In the first phase, 39 such officials have been shortlisted, who will search TB patients and ensure they get proper medicines and nutritious meals. DM Indra Vikram Singh told PTI on Sunday that in order to ensure that tuberculosis is completely eradicated, district-level officers including doctors have been directed to search patients of tuberculosis, and each officer should adopt two patients

He also said though the treatment of tuberculosis is free of cost, there are patients in the rural areas who are unable to take medicine. These officials will ensure that such patients get the medicine and nutritious meal, he said

The DM said 39 officials have been shortlisted and in the first phase, these officials will adopt patients up to 18 years of age. These patients will be under their watch until they recover fully from the disease, he said.

