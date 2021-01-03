Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashville bombing suspect may have believed in lizard people, aliens-source

Warner, who died by suicide in the explosion, detonated the bomb while inside his motor home on Dec. 25 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee's largest city. News Channel 5 Nashville reported on Saturday that a man who knew Warner received a package on New Year's Day, postmarked two days before the blast, containing at least nine typed pages and two thumb drives.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 23:54 IST
Nashville bombing suspect may have believed in lizard people, aliens-source

The federal investigation into the bombing in Nashville on Christmas day has uncovered evidence suggesting the suspected bomber believed in aliens and lizard people, according to a senior law enforcement source. Federal, state and local law enforcement officers have been trying to figure out why the 63-year-old suspect, Anthony Q. Warner, who died by suicide in the explosion, detonated the bomb while inside his motor home on Dec. 25 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee's largest city.

News Channel 5 Nashville reported on Saturday that a man who knew Warner received a package on New Year's Day, postmarked two days before the blast, containing at least nine typed pages and two thumb drives. The man turned it over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While the package did not have a return address, the contents of the letter referenced various conspiracy theories, including that aliens have launched attacks on earth, which indicated it was likely from Warner, News Channel 5 said.

Warner's writings also indicate he believed reptilians and lizard people controlled the earth and had altered human DNA. "We're aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country," FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement, calling on anyone who had received such packages to contact the FBI.

The bombing took place in the early morning when there was little activity in the city, and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb allowed the police to evacuate people. More than 40 businesses were damaged in the explosion. Warner is the only known death. In addition to the warning, the audio on Warner's recreational vehicle played a recording of Petula Clark's 1964 hit "Downtown" before the blast.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 12,489 new coronavirus cases

France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the governments target of 5,000 or less per da...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt...

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police ...

Minor fire in engine of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway SCR said. All the passengers of the train are safe, he said. The incident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021