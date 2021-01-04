Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police station area, they said.According to Station House Officer SHO K P Singh, said the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step is not known yet and a probe is on into the matter.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 00:07 IST
Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police station area, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) K P Singh, said the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step is not known yet and a probe is on into the matter. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Nara

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 12,489 new coronavirus cases

France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the governments target of 5,000 or less per da...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt...

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police ...

Minor fire in engine of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway SCR said. All the passengers of the train are safe, he said. The incident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021