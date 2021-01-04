Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader's car shot at in Bengal's Asansol

The ruling party in the state, however, dismissed his allegation and said the incident might be a fallout of Mukherjees old rivalries.As I was returning home in Asansols Hirapur from Kolkata on Sunday night, three unidentified persons, whom I suspect to be TMC goons, stopped my car near my house and tried to open the doors, failing which they opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle.

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:41 IST
BJP leader's car shot at in Bengal's Asansol
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP's West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that ''TMC goons'' have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicle's doors. The ruling party in the state, however, dismissed his allegation and said the incident might be a fallout of Mukherjee's old rivalries.

''As I was returning home in Asansol's Hirapur from Kolkata on Sunday night, three unidentified persons, whom I suspect to be TMC goons, stopped my car near my house and tried to open the doors, failing which they opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle. ''The driver shouted for help and I repeatedly honked the horn to grab the locals' attention, following which the assailants fled the spot,'' Mukherjee said.

He alleged that the TMC was behind the incident and he has informed senior BJP leaders about the incident. A complaint has been received from Mukherjee and CCTV footages in the area are being scrutinised, an officer at Hirapur police station said.

Dismissing the charges, TMC's Asansol Dakshin MLA Tapas Banerjee alleged that Mukherjee is accused in several extortion, smuggling and even murder cases and was absconding for a long time and the incident might be a fallout of his old rivalries.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021