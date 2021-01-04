Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as new CJ of Orissa HC

Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Congratulate Justice Dr S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Muralidhar was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and as Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:05 IST
Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as new CJ of Orissa HC
Representative image Image Credit: The scheme, notified on December 22 last year, is likely to be implemented in the state from January 25. It is billed to provide financial, livelihood, cultivation and insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers. (Wikimedia)

Justice S Muralidhar on Monday took oath as the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new chief justice in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

Law Minister Pratap Jena, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, ACS Home Sanjeev Chopra and other senior dignitaries were present at the function. Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: ''Congratulate Justice Dr S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Welcome him to #Odisha and wish him a successful tenure.'' Justice Muralidhar succeeds Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the new chief justice of the Orissa High Court.

Muralidhar was born on August 8, 1961. He enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1984 and practiced in civil courts in Chennai, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India. Muralidhar was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and as Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007. Later, he was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's defence minister favours buying one more F-35 squadron for now

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States for now while earmarking funds for possible purchases of new F-15 jets.Right now we have ...

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly

As Indonesia prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, its plan to prioritise working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy, will be closely watched by other countries. Several co...

Russia reports 23,351 new coronavirus cases, 482 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 23,351 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, including 3,591 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,260,138.Authorities said 482 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 58,988....

UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient

The UKs National Health Service NHS on Monday began rolling out the Oxford University vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as protection against COVID-19, with an 82-year-old Oxford-born dialysis patient becoming the first to receive the new ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021