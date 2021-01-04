Security forces, police unearth huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur

In a joint operation with police the security forces unearthed a large cache of weapons and ammunition from Nungnag village located in Nungba Sub Division of Tamenglong district in Manipur on Sunday, Ministry of Defence, Shillong informed.

The recoveries were handed over to Imphal West police station for investigation.

