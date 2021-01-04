Tokyo asks residents to avoid non-urgent outings after 8 p.m

Tokyo asks residents to avoid non-urgent outings after 8 p.mReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:47 IST
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday asked residents to refrain from non-urgent, non-essential outings after 8 p.m. as the coronavirus infection rate continues to grow in the Japanese capital.
The municipal government said restaurants would have to close by 8 p.m. from Friday until at least the end of the month.
