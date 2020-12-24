Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese spacecraft's gifts: asteroid chips like charcoal

The sandy granules the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency described last week were from the spacecrafts first touchdown in April 2019.The larger fragments were from the compartment allocated for the second touchdown on Ryugu, said Tomohiro Usui, space materials scientist.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:16 IST
Japanese spacecraft's gifts: asteroid chips like charcoal

They resemble small fragments of charcoal, but the soil samples collected from an asteroid and returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft were hardly disappointing. The samples Japanese space officials described Thursday are as big as 1 centimeter (0.4 inch) and rock hard, not breaking when picked up or poured into another container. Smaller black, sandy granules the spacecraft collected and returned separately were described last week.

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft got the two sets of samples last year from two locations on the asteroid Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth. It dropped them from space onto a target in the Australian Outback, and the samples were brought to Japan in early December. The sandy granules the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency described last week were from the spacecraft's first touchdown in April 2019.

The larger fragments were from the compartment allocated for the second touchdown on Ryugu, said Tomohiro Usui, space materials scientist. To get the second set of samples in July last year, Hayabusa2 dropped an impactor to blast below the asteroid's surface, collecting material from the crafter so it would be unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.

Usui said the size differences suggest different hardness of the bedrock on the asteroid. “One possibility is that the place of the second touchdown was a hard bedrock and larger particles broke and entered the compartment.'' JAXA is continuing the initial examination of the asteroid samples ahead of fuller studies next year. Scientists hope the samples will provide insight into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. Following studies in Japan, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international space agencies for additional research. Hayabusa2, meanwhile, is on an 11-year expedition to another small and distant asteroid, 1998KY26, to try to study possible defences against meteorites that could fly toward Earth.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India condoles death of Pak right activist Karima Baloch

India on Thursday condoled the death of Karima Baloch, a noted Pakistani political activist who had extensively worked for the rights of people of Balochistan. Baloch, who was living in exile in Canada, was found dead in Toronto, according ...

Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC from Pune district in the fake TRP scam, an official said. Partho Dasgupta, the accused, is the fifteenth person to be arres...

PM says Tagore's vision essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' amid row over denial of V-B invite to Mamata

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagores vision is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of his government for empowerment of India and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he took forward his outreach to premier educational...

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of the second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020