Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/04/opinion/google-union.html.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

