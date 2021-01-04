Left Menu
Development News Edition

Property dealer, 3 others held for thrashing man in south Delhi

The accused forcibly entered the house of the victim in south Delhis Neb Sarai area and beat him, they said, adding that the four accused have been arrested. The accused Deepak Singh 24 and his employees -- Sunny 20, Ashok 22 and Vikash Paswan 26, are all residents of Neb Sarai where the victim Atul Kumar Singh, a teacher by profession, resides with his family, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:31 IST
Property dealer, 3 others held for thrashing man in south Delhi

A property dealer and three of his employees have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a man over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday. The accused forcibly entered the house of the victim in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area and beat him, they said, adding that the four accused have been arrested. The accused Deepak Singh (24) and his employees -- Sunny (20), Ashok (22) and Vikash Paswan (26), are all residents of Neb Sarai where the victim Atul Kumar Singh, a teacher by profession, resides with his family, they said. Police said the victim was supposed to give Rs 10,000 to Deepak but when he failed to do so, the accused along with his staff went to victim's house on the night of December 31, when a new year party was going on. However, the victim did not let him enter the house. A quarrel broke out between them following which the accused thrashed Singh. During the scuffle, the victim's friend Manish also sustained minor injuries, a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said ''On December 31, we got a late night call at Neb Sarai police station regarding a quarrel. A man had been injured in an attack by a group of four-five known people who trespassed his house, we were informed. By the time, our team reached the spot, the injured had been shifted to AIIMS hospital.'' Singh and his friend Manish did not register their complaint on the same day, saying they had acute pain and told the police that they would do so after getting discharged from hospital, he said.

On Monday, Singh registered his complaint, alleging that on the night of December 31, when he along with his friends were celebrating New year at his house, some of his acquaintances, including Deepak, came to his house but he politely refused them entry, the officer said. On being denied entry, the accused forcibly entered his house and threatened him of dire consequences. When Singh objected, they started thrashing him. They also punched him and some others took out an LED TV from his room, he told the police.

On the statement of the complainant, a case has been registered and the four accused have been arrested, the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI searches premises of private firm, its directors in Delhi in Rs 168-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has searched the premises of Sonear Industries Ltd and its Directors at five locations here after booking them in a bank fraud case of Rs 168.73 crore at Punjab National Bank, officials said on Monday. Along with the company, the ag...

Finmin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the tenth instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 60,000 crore. The Centre had set up a speci...

Rain, strong winds improve Delhi's air quality to 'moderate' category

Eds Adding inputs New Delhi, Jan 4 PTI Delhis air quality improved significantly to the moderate category on Monday owing to rain and strong winds. A government forecasting agency said the air quality is likely to improve further to the sat...

Moderna raises 2021 vaccine output forecast to at least 600 mln doses

Moderna Inc said on Monday it would produce at least 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, up by 100 million doses from its previous forecast, as the United States continues to roll-out the vaccine.The company was working to in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021