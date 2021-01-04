Ireland-Mumbai-Dhule effort saves Maha man attempting suicide

A man from Dhule in Maharashtra, who was live streaming his suicide attempt on Facebook, was saved after staffers from the technology behemoth's Ireland office contacted in real time the Mumbai police who in turn got their Dhule counterparts to make the last-mile intervention, an official said on Monday. The 23-year-old man, son of a homeguard attached to the Dhule police, had slit his wrist on Sunday evening and was uploading it live on Facebook, he said.

He said Cyber Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar got a call from the Ireland Facebook staffers at 8:10 pm, and she immediately got her team to locate the man's address, which was accomplished in 25 minutes. ''The fact that the youth was streaming the act from Dhule's Bhoi society was intimated to police there, including Nashik Range Inspector General Pratap Dighavkar and Dhule Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit. Local police reached the youth's home at 9 pm,'' he said.

SP Pandit told PTI the man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and he was discharged post-recovery on Monday, adding that he would be counselled. ''DCP Karandikar provided all technical details about the youth on Monday and we acted immediately and managed to save his life,'' Pandit said.