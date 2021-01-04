Maha man gets 3 years in jail for molesting minor girl

A man was sentenced to three yearsin jail by a court in Jalna in Maharashtra for molesting aminor girl, an official said on Monday

District and Sessions Judge Sakharam Deshmukhconvicted Vijay Dnyandev Harbak for molesting the victim onMarch 10, 2018 when she had gone to fetch water in Ambad area,said assistant government pleader Varsha Mukim

He was found guilty under provisions of the IPC andProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act andwas also fined Rs 4,000, Mukim added.