Maha cop held by ACB for bribery of Rs 1 lakh

A police sub inspector was held onMonday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1lakh from a firecracker distributor in Yavatmal, some 150kilometres from here, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureauofficial said

An ACB release identified the accused as PSI RajabhauGhogre

''He demanded money from the complainant to stop a raidon the latter's firecracker business. He was caught in a traplaid by the ACB at Ghatanji police station while taking Rs 1lakh,'' the official added.