Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC cancels bail of Thwaha Fasal held under UAPA

Setting aside a Special NIA court order, the Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled bail granted to Thwaha Fasal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA for their alleged Maoist links.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:49 IST
Kerala HC cancels bail of Thwaha Fasal held under UAPA
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Setting aside a Special NIA court order, the Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled bail granted to Thwaha Fasal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links. A Division Bench of the High Court, however, did not cancel the bail of Allan Shuaib, considering his young age and health.

Directing Fasal to surrender before the trial court, the high court also directed the NIA court to complete the trial in one year. In the order, the bench, comprising Justices A Hariprasad and K Haripal, said when individual rights are pitted against national interest and security, the latter should prevail.

The court gave the verdict in an NIA plea challenging the order by the special court here in September last year, granting bail to Thwaha Fasal and Allan Shuaib. ''While considering the question whether there is prima facie material to infer commission of offence under Sections 38 and 39 of the Act, the court should have confined to the area of enquiry instead of going haywire.We have no doubt that rights and personal liberty are sacrosanct.Courts are bound to protect it.'' ''At the same time, individual rights should subserve the national interest.When individual rights are pitted against national interest and security, the latter should prevail.In the result, the order of the trial court granting bail to the respondents cannot be sustained,'' the court said.

However, considering the case of the first accused (Shuaib), the court did not propose to reverse the NIA court order observing that there are numerous mitigating circumstances in his favour including his age and health. The court observed that on the date of detection of the crime, he was only 20 years old and materials seized from him are less serious, compared to the materials seized from the possession of the second accused (Fasal).

Cancelling the bail granted to Fasal, the court saidhe will surrender before the Special Judge forthwith, failing which the Special Court shall take steps to secure him in custody. The court also observed that the second accused faces offence under Section 13 of the UAPA for having carried two banners seeking independence of Jammu & Kashmir.

''....We are unable to approve the argument of the learned counsel that this has to be viewed in the light of the protests emerged against the amendment of the Constitution which conferred status of Union Territory on Jammu & Kashmir.'' ''In our view, the said documents carry the seeds of a secessionist ideology and the very Act is intended to compact such activities,'' the court said. The NIA court, while granting bail, had observed the petitioners did not have any influential background and belonged to middle class families.

''I don't find any danger of justice being thwarted by granting bail to the petitioners,'' it had said. Fasal and Shuaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2, 2019 from Kozhikode, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

The police had allegedly seized objectionable printed and written materials from them which include violent exhortations for civil war, in tune with Maoist ideology. According to the prosecution, such materials were more volatile, even exhorting secession of the country after liberating Jammu & Kashmir.

The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU seeks more doses of Pfizer vaccine as Germany outlines earlier deal

The European Commission is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech on ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Monday, as Germany said it had secured additional shots for itself last September. The bloc, with a populatio...

Bayern needing 'wake-up call' after run of slow starts

Bayern Munich has been providing plenty of entertainment for the fans, and plenty of anxiety for the team. Bayern has conceded the opening goal in each of its last eight Bundesliga games before coming back to win or draw every time. There w...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 457 fresh cases, four more deaths

With 457 fresh cases, Rajasthans COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,278 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,714 in the state with four more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. Of the total number o...

Man jumps before train, survives with body severed below waist

A young man was admitted to hospital after a train ran over him on Monday, severing his body from waist downwards, in an alleged suicide bid, police said. Hours later, doctors at the local government medical college hospital were trying to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021