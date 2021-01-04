Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax dept conducts surveys at Zee Group, L&T offices

Income tax officials on Monday conducted surveys at offices of engineering major Larsen Toubro and media firm Zee Group for alleged GST evasion, an official of the tax department said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:15 IST
Income Tax dept conducts surveys at Zee Group, L&T offices

Income tax officials on Monday conducted surveys at offices of engineering major Larsen & Toubro and media firm Zee Group for alleged GST evasion, an official of the tax department said. When contacted, L&T neither confirmed nor denied the development, while the media group has confirmed the tax survey. The tax official said surveys have been carried out at many L&T premises in the city, and in case of Zee, the surveys are underway at all its offices across the country since morning.

In a statement, a Zee spokesperson said, ''Officials from the tax department have visited our offices, with certain queries. Our officials are providing all the required information and extending complete cooperation''. The department source said surveys are to check whether these companies have evaded GST (goods and services tax) and if yes how much.

The alleged GST evasion tip off is said to have come from the erstwhile Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence -- now renamed as the Directorate General of GST Intelligence -- which is the apex revenue intelligence body under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra is a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

A tax survey is a follow-up exercise, and there is limited action on the surveyed companies. Section 133A of the IT Act authorises taxmen to carry out such surveys and is done basically to verify certain doubtful tax reporting by companies concerned..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjib Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday. The swearing in ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi ...

EU seeks more doses of Pfizer vaccine as Germany outlines earlier deal

The European Commission is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech on ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Monday, as Germany said it had secured additional shots for itself last September. The bloc, with a populatio...

Bayern needing 'wake-up call' after run of slow starts

Bayern Munich has been providing plenty of entertainment for the fans, and plenty of anxiety for the team. Bayern has conceded the opening goal in each of its last eight Bundesliga games before coming back to win or draw every time. There w...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 457 fresh cases, four more deaths

With 457 fresh cases, Rajasthans COVID-19 tally went up to 3,10,278 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,714 in the state with four more fatalities, according to a health department bulletin. Of the total number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021