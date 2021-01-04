Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should repeal farm laws to solve farmers' problems: Kumari Selja

Launching an attack on the BJP-led Union government, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Monday said the government should repeal the three agriculture sector laws if it wants to solve the problems and issues of agitating farms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:38 IST
Govt should repeal farm laws to solve farmers' problems: Kumari Selja
Congress leader Kumari Selja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Launching an attack on the BJP-led Union government, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Monday said the government should repeal the three agriculture sector laws if it wants to solve the problems and issues of agitating farms. "If the government wants, it can find a solution to farmers' problems. It should not be adamant and listen to farmers. Farmers are saying that there is no need for these farm laws and nobody demanded them. The government should listen to farmers," Selja said.

Talking about the government's proposal to bring amendments to the laws, the HCCP president said that if the government wanted to talk about the 'clause' why did they pass the laws in haste and not discuss it in Parliament. "The government is talking about clauses in the laws. Why didn't they have discussions about the laws in the Parliament clause by clause?" she asked.

She added that her party and leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's are sticking to stand on farm laws and believe that they are not in favour of farmers. With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

Greece's Orthodox Church defies Epiphany lockdown order

Greeces Orthodox Church said on Monday it would defy a government lockdown order imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus and open churches to the faithful during the Epiphany celebration on Jan. 6. Greece tightened coronavirus curbs ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021