Left Menu
Development News Edition

India logs over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:57 IST
India logs over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,03,40,470, including 2,43,953 active cases and 99,46,867 recoveries.

In the country, 214 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 1,49,649. With 19,557 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India clocked the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed here on Monday. A total of 99,46,867 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

Delhi reported 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department on Monday. A total of 727 recoveries and 12 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The overall cases in the national capital reached 6,27,256 including 4,689 active infections, 6,11,970 recoveries. The death toll climbed mounted to 10,597. The case fatality rate reached 1.69 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,765 new cases, 10,362 discharged cases, and 29 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state is at 19,47,011. Total recoveries are 18,47,361 while the active cases are 48,801. The death toll in Maharashtra is at 49,695. Karnataka reported 600 new COVID19 cases, 1283 discharges, and 3 deaths today.Total cases in the state are 9,22,538. Total discharged cases are 9,00,202. The Death toll is 12,110. The active cases are 10,207.

West Bengal reported 597 new cases, 1,347 discharges, and 25 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases are 5,55,572, total recoveries 5,36,084, the active cases are 9,671, while the death toll is 9,817. Kerala reported 19 deaths, 3,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department. Out of the new cases, 2,643 were cases of local transmission and the contact source for infection was not traceable for the remaining 284 cases. There are 42 healthcare workers among those newly infected.Meanwhile, 19 recent deaths were confirmed on Monday due to novel coronavirus and the death toll for the virus here is now at 3,160.

Manipur reported 51 new COVID19 cases, 47 recoveries and 3 death today, says State Health Department. Total cases so far are 28,332. Total recoveries are 26,862. The active cases are 1,109, while total Deaths are 361. The recovery rate is 94.81 per cent. Jharkhand reported 160 new COVID19 cases and 232 recoveries and one death today. The total number of cases now stands at 1,15,689 including 1,13,125 recoveries, 1036 deaths, and 1528 active cases, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

Greece's Orthodox Church defies Epiphany lockdown order

Greeces Orthodox Church said on Monday it would defy a government lockdown order imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus and open churches to the faithful during the Epiphany celebration on Jan. 6. Greece tightened coronavirus curbs ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021