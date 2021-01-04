Left Menu
Woman ends life by hanging self in UP

The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Saturday, Station House Officer, Madawara police station, Krishna Vir Singh said.In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the deceased has blamed two women of her village as a reason for taking the extreme step, he said.

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:03 IST
A 19-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in the Madavara area here, police said on Monday. The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Saturday, Station House Officer, Madawara police station, Krishna Vir Singh said.

In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the deceased has blamed two women of her village as a reason for taking the extreme step, he said. A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the women, Singh said, adding fearing her arrest, one of the women consumed some poisonous substance on Monday and she has been hospitalised.

The suicide note has been sent for forensic examination, the police officer said, adding no arrests have been made yet. The father of the deceased woman has filed a complaint with the police alleging that the two women took his daughter to an agriculture field where two youths of their village raped her and also filmed the act on their mobile phone after which she ended her life.

However, Singh said rape has not been confirmed in post-mortem. The entire matter is being investigated, he added.

