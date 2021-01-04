Brazil diplomats press to secure vaccine made in India, says Fiocruz

Brazil diplomats press to secure vaccine made in India, says FiocruzReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:29 IST
Brazil's Foreign Ministry is leading talks to secure doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine made in India, the country's government-funded Fiocruz Institute said on Monday.
Two people familiar with the matter said Brazil was making a diplomatic press to secure 2 million doses of the vaccine amid concerns about possible export restrictions in India.