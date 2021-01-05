Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlos Ghosn asks why Japanese don''t question him in Lebanon

In addition to his trial in Japan, the 66-year-old businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.Ghosn said there is neutrality in Lebanon where he has been living since fleeing Japan adding that Lebanese authorities have asked Japanese officials to send the charges against him but Tokyo did not.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:21 IST
Carlos Ghosn asks why Japanese don''t question him in Lebanon

Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said in an interview aired Monday that French investigators are coming to question him in Lebanon over some legal challenges in France, asking why don't the Japanese do the same thing. Ghosns comments came two weeks after a Lebanese justice ministry official said a team of French investigators will come to Beirut in January to participate in interrogating the former auto executives. Ghosn, who is a Lebanese, Brazilian and French national, fled Japan in a dramatic escape that drew headlines in late 2019, arriving in Lebanon on Dec. 30 of that year. In addition to his trial in Japan, the 66-year-old businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Ghosn said there is neutrality in Lebanon where he has been living since fleeing Japan adding that Lebanese authorities have asked Japanese officials to send the charges against him but Tokyo did not. “What does that mean?” asked Ghosn insisting that he is innocent and was the victim of Japans judicial system. “Now the French have charges,” Ghosn said. “They (French) are coming and they will question me. The Japanese are not doing this.” “I consider all the charges to be false,” Ghosn said. After leading the Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation. He denied wrongdoing and fled Japan while out on bail awaiting trial. He is unlikely to be extradited from Lebanon, where he has been since last year. Ghosn said in the interview with the local LBC TV that Lebanon, which is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, “proved that it protects it citizens.” He added: “I am a French citizen and the French state did not defend me.” At least two Ghosn-related investigations were opened in France. One focused on suspicious transactions between Renault and a distributor in Oman, as well as suspected payments for private trips and events paid by Renault-Nissans Netherlands-based holding company RNBV.

Another investigation focused on suspected misuse of company funds for a party for Ghosn at Versailles. The French inquiry aims to determine who is at fault for a string of alleged financial violations between 2009 and 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Liverpool loses at Southampton 1-0 to extend blip in EPL

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl slumped to the ground, pulled down the bill of his cap, and wept after another big win for his team in the English Premier League. On the receiving end this time was Liverpool, which also appears to be o...

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021