CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with several ministers near Kolar Dam.

The ministers will make presentations of their departments for infrastructure development, health, and education for the draft of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. They will also inform the Chief Minister on progress made till now and their plans for the future. The discussion will take place over short and long-term plans to make the state self-reliant. Projects experts may attend the meeting, depending on the need.

CM Chouhan will hold one-to-one detailed discussions with each minister over the efforts of their ministry or department to meet the objectives. The chief minister had said earlier that the state is moving full steam ahead since the coronavirus outbreak towards fulfilling the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

