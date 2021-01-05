Left Menu
Tech Mahindra partners with College of Military Engineering, Pune for defence solutions

Lt Gen PP Malhotra, VSM, Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune, said CME has taken various steps towards developing successful ideas and innovations in the niche field of AI and Robotics.

IT major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said its research and development arm, Makers Lab, has collaborated with the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune to address challenges in the field of defence through technological innovations. CME will leverage the partnership to address critical military problem statements and be future-ready using next-generation technologies of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, a statement said.

Through this collaboration, Makers Lab will provide real world technological exposure to the army officers at CME and assist them in getting the nuances of next-generation technologies such as AI, Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) to make them future-ready for modern-day warfare, it added. As a part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra will establish a Makers Lab at CME to utilise their diverse set of capabilities and promote R&D to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for defence forces.

Makers Lab's mission is to promote technology innovation by providing a common platform where academia, industry and government can come together to recognise transformative ideas and create disruptive solutions, Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra said. ''The collaboration will enable our defence forces to address future challenges by leveraging digital technologies and innovation,'' he added.

Lt Gen PP Malhotra, VSM, Commandant, College of Military Engineering, Pune, said CME has taken various steps towards developing successful ideas and innovations in the niche field of AI and Robotics. ''The college has domain expertise and now with the assistance of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra Ltd, I am sure we would be able to solve many challenges for Indian Army. I am hopeful that this initiative would take us a long way in undertaking research and development in this extremely challenging sphere,'' he said.

