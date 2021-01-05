5-year-old girl raped in UP, 1 held

5-year-old girl raped in UP, 1 heldPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:07 IST
A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday
The incident occurred at a village under Jalalabad police station area on Monday evening when the girl was playing outside her house, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nipun Agarwal said
The suspect, aged 18, has been arrested and the girl sent for medical examination, police said.