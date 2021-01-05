Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain looking at options to restrict international travel -Gove

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:28 IST
Britain looking at options to restrict international travel -Gove
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain is considering options to restrict international travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at further options to restrict international travel," Gove told BBC TV.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm. LGD5 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC paves way for Central Vista Project in majority verdict New Delhi The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a t...

Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 1...

Telecom tower damage: HC issues notice to Punjab, Centre on Reliance Jio plea

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Centre on a plea filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, seeking action against miscreants damaging its telecom infrastsructure and forcibly closing it...

Thailand ups restrictions amid virus outbreak

Thailands government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases. Officials said on Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021