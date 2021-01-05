Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Afghan men held for smuggling 60 kg saffron into India: Customs

Two Afghan men have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport here for smuggling 60 kg saffron into the country, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:03 IST
Two Afghan men held for smuggling 60 kg saffron into India: Customs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Afghan men have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 60 kg saffron into the country, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday. The accused, who are brothers, were intercepted after their arrival from Afghanistan's Herat on Sunday, it said.

A case has been registered against them for smuggling in the saffron worth around Rs 15 lakh, the statement issued by the Customs department said. During investigation, both the passengers also admitted to smuggling in saffron and other commercial items valued at Rs 30.25 lakh during their past visits to India, it said, adding that the duo was arrested.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against 3 for trafficking fake Indian currency from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN procured from Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. The supplementary charge sh...

67 died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020: Official

At least 67 people, including six women, have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram in 2020 with heroin being the main killer drug, an official said on Tuesday. The state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities in 2019.All the 67 people, w...

Four migrants found dead on boat in Tenerife

Four migrants were found dead and three were treated for acute sunburn after their boat reached the Canary island of Tenerife on Tuesday, Spanish coastguards said. A total of 47 migrants were on the boat.The number of undocumented migrants ...

Security forces engage in gunfight with Naxals in C'garh

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, following which a firearm, bows and arrows and some Maoist-related materials were recovered, police said. No casualties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021