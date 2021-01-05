Two Afghan men held for smuggling 60 kg saffron into India: Customs

Two Afghan men have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for smuggling 60 kg saffron into the country, as per an official statement issued on Tuesday. The accused, who are brothers, were intercepted after their arrival from Afghanistan's Herat on Sunday, it said.

A case has been registered against them for smuggling in the saffron worth around Rs 15 lakh, the statement issued by the Customs department said. During investigation, both the passengers also admitted to smuggling in saffron and other commercial items valued at Rs 30.25 lakh during their past visits to India, it said, adding that the duo was arrested.