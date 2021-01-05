Left Menu
Ex chairman of China's Huarong Asset Management Co sentenced to death - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:45 IST
Ex chairman of China's Huarong Asset Management Co sentenced to death - state media
The former chairman of China's Huarong Asset Management Co, Lai Xiaomin, has been sentenced to death for receiving bribes and committing bigamy, the People's Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a local court.

