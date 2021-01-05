Kerala HC declines to stay order to invoke UAPA against CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan
A division bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay a single bench's order upholding the Centre's decision to invoke provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) against senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan and five other accused in the murder of RSS functionary Kathiroor Manoj.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:47 IST
A division bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay a single bench's order upholding the Centre's decision to invoke provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) against senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan and five other accused in the murder of RSS functionary Kathiroor Manoj. Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar dismissed the appeal filed by the accused against the single bench's order of 2017.
There are 25 accused in the case and P Jayarajan is the 25th one. The 42-year old Manoj, an RSS district functionary, was hacked to death in Kathiroor in Kannur district on September 1, 2014, allegedly by a group of CPIM workers. (ANI)
