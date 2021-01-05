Left Menu
SP forms panel to look into Ghaziabad roof collapse incident

A nine-member committee set up by the Samajwadi Party will visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to look into the Muradnagar incident in which over 20 people died, a party spokesman said on Tuesday. The members of the committee will visit Muradnagar on January 7 and also extend condolences to the bereaved families, Chaudhary added.

A nine-member committee set up by the Samajwadi Party will visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to look into the Muradnagar incident in which over 20 people died, a party spokesman said on Tuesday. Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and at least 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, officials said.

On the directives of party president Akhilesh Yadav, the panel has been set up for visiting the site, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement. The members of the committee will visit Muradnagar on January 7 and also extend condolences to the bereaved families, Chaudhary added.

