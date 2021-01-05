Left Menu
SC defers hearing for 2 weeks on plea seeking CBI probe into BJP MLA D Ray's death

Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing for two weeks to the petition filed by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, seeking a CBI enquiry into the alleged and unnatural death of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Debendranath Ray.

Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing for two weeks to the petition filed by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, seeking a CBI enquiry into the alleged and unnatural death of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Debendranath Ray. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan deferred the hearing for two weeks to the petitioner Jha's plea seeking an independent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the alleged death case.

The Apex Court said that the plea is filed by an unaffected third party, and it granted the petitioner time to peruse the affidavit and file a rejoinder and fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks. The lawyer, Shashank Shekhar Jha, had filed the petition before the Apex Court and seeking a CBI enquiry into the alleged and unnatural death of West Bengal BJP MLA, Debendranath Ray.

The petitioner, Jha, said that Debendranath Ray, who won the 2016 Assembly elections from Hemtabad, a reserved seat in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal on July 13, 2020. Ray was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist) when he was elected as an MLA in 2016 and later joined the BJP in 2019.

He was found in the hanging position, and with his hand-tied that showed a foul play especially in the state of West Bengal where political murder has been a convenient tool to achieve social, political or religious goals, the petition claimed. (ANI)

