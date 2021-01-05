Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint study group, surveillance squad formed to check toxic pollutant level in Yamuna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST
Joint study group, surveillance squad formed to check toxic pollutant level in Yamuna

Concerned over the issue of increasing ammoniacal nitrogen, a toxic pollutant, in the Yamuna, pollution watchdog CPCB formed a study group on Tuesday to monitor the ammonia levels in the river. The decision was taken at a meeting held by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday with the officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee(DPCC), the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the irrigation and water resources department, Haryana and the irrigation and flood control department, Delhi to discuss the recurring issue of a rise in the ammoniacal nitrogen levels in the Yamuna and the short and long-term remedial actions required.

''A study group comprising officials of the DJB, the HSPCB, the DPCC, the irrigation and water resources department, Haryana and the irrigation and flood control department, Delhi has been constituted. ''The group will review the uniform monitoring protocol and the requirement of strengthening the monitoring mechanism, analyse past data and carry out a field survey to identify critical hotspots as well as the period of high ammonia levels,'' official sources said.

The study group will also suggest short and long-term measures for sustained solutions and submit its report within a month. It was also decided at the meeting to form a joint surveillance squad comprising officials of the DJB, the DPCC, the irrigation and flood control department, Delhi, the HSPCB and the irrigation and water resources department, Haryana.

Ammoniacal nitrogen (NH3-N) is a measure for the amount of ammonia, a toxic pollutant often found in landfill leachate and waste products such as sewage, liquid manure and other liquid organic waste products. The sources said it was agreed at the meeting that the possible reasons for the increasing ammonia levels could be discharge of untreated sewage from upstream towns in Haryana, discharge from industrial units, common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and sewage treatment plants (STPs), illegal discharge of sewage from unsewered colonies in outer Delhi through tankers, a lean flow in the river and an anaerobic decomposition of the sludge accumulated on the riverbed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

US STOCKS: As Georgia runoffs get underway Wall Street drifts higher

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Tuesday as investors took advantage of previous sessions slump, while waiting for the outcome of battleground Georgias Senate runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.The...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...

Asia Society urges Biden to expand scope of relationship with India

The incoming Biden administration has a real window to nurture a natural partnership with India, the Asia Society has said, urging the President-elect to expand the scope of the bilateral relationship to elevate health, digital, and climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021