Maha: Man held for attempting to abandon infant daughter
According to the police, Sheikhs wife had deserted him two months ago and he was finding it difficult to take of his daughter.While the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the child has been sent to a hospital and is in the care of police, an official said..PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to abandon his three-month-old daughter in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Khalil Sheikh had travelled from Kalwa to Kalyan with the infant and tried to abandon her near a skywalk when he was spotted by some women, assistant commissioner of police A T Powar said.
A few passersby caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, the official said. According to the police, Sheikh's wife had deserted him two months ago and he was finding it difficult to take of his daughter.
While the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the child has been sent to a hospital and is in the care of police, an official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalwa
- A T Powar
- Thane district
- Kalyan
- Maharashtra
- Sheikh
- Khalil Sheikh
ALSO READ
Truck rams into rail gate, disrupts train services on Kalyani-Sealdah route
Limited OPD services to start at AIIMS, Kalyani from January, 2021: Executive Director
Maha: 11 held during raid at hookah parlour in Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan wraps up 'Vakeel Saab' shoot
PM Modi speaks to Kalyan Singh to wish him on birthday