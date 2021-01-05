Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:41 IST
Maha: Man held for attempting to abandon infant daughter

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to abandon his three-month-old daughter in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Khalil Sheikh had travelled from Kalwa to Kalyan with the infant and tried to abandon her near a skywalk when he was spotted by some women, assistant commissioner of police A T Powar said.

A few passersby caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, the official said. According to the police, Sheikh's wife had deserted him two months ago and he was finding it difficult to take of his daughter.

While the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the child has been sent to a hospital and is in the care of police, an official said..

