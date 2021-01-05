Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM inaugurates Fire Park, AgnishamaSeva portal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a Fire Park and launched a dynamic online portal, AgnishamaSeva of Odisha Fire Service. He said Odisha Fire Service has earned glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response.The chief minister hoped that the Odisha Fire Service will continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:47 IST
Odisha CM inaugurates Fire Park, AgnishamaSeva portal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Fire Park' and launched a dynamic online portal, 'AgnishamaSeva' of Odisha Fire Service. The 'Fire Park' is a novel initiative to bring awareness on fire safety measures, an official said.

The park is located inside the premises of Odisha Fire and Disaster Academy in Bhubaneswar and will be opened to the public on every Saturday from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Demonstrations on use of fire-fighting equipment, rescue and disaster operations, exhibition hall, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety, will be the part of the activities in the park. Students from schools and colleges will be the focus group, the official said.

Inaugurating the park through video conference, Patnaik said that it would go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly among the students. ''It's no doubt an effort in the right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry,'' the chief minister said.

Patnaik said that 16 fire related services are now available to the citizens on the online mode in the dynamic portal www.odishafshgscd.gov.in. He hoped that the fire service department will continue to put priority on the feedback mechanism under the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) to ensure hassle-free and time bound services to the public. He also appreciated the role of Odisha Fire Service in fighting the pandemic and commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients.

Patnaik said that all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone Amphan and high floods in August, 2020. He said Odisha Fire Service has earned glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response.

The chief minister hoped that the Odisha Fire Service will continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system. DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty said 3,000 fire service personnel are always ready to meet any challenges at any time.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany orders 62,000 poultry culled after bird flu found on farms

About 62,000 turkeys and ducks will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on more poultry farms in Germany, authorities said on Tuesday. Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in two farms in the Cloppenburg region in the northern state of Lowe...

Gayle, Steyn, Rashid among top foreign draws for next year's PSL

A total of 25 foreign players, including big names like Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn and Rashid Khan have enlisted themselves in the draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday released the lis...

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021