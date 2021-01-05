DGP inaugurates highway patrol vehicles CCTV network monitoring lab in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday inaugurated highway patrol vehicles CCTV network monitoring lab here and directed for the deployment of skilled manpower for optimum results. The DGP also reviewed the functioning of modern 'nakas' (checking points) in the Jammu zone and directed for augmenting highway patrol and check-points with bullet-proof bunker vehicles and quick reaction teams, a police spokesperson said.

Inaugurating the highway patrol vehicles CCTV network monitoring lab at police control room here, he congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Jammu zone senior officers for working towards further modernization, he said. Singh was briefed by IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and SSP PCR Kulbir Singh about the working and various modern functions of the highway patrol vehicles deployed at 33 places across the zone, the spokesperson said.

He said a live demonstration of the working of these highway patrol vehicles was given and senior officers interacted with the personnel on duty with these vehicles at different locations. “These highway patrol vehicles will be very helpful in surveillance and speedy response to incidents. These vehicles will be complementing the Naka Network already established on the highway grid,” the police chief said, adding that communicating and directing the personnel on these vehicles on a real-time basis from PCR is going to be very useful in prevention and checking of crimes on the highways.

He directed the officers that all personnel working on these vehicles should be given training for handling the surveillance gadgets fitted on the vehicles and for proper communication skills for optimum results. Singh also directed that the highway patrol and naka grid be further augmented with the bulletproof bunker vehicles and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) so that no time is lost in reacting to situations befittingly, the spokesperson said.

The DGP said it has been an endeavor of the police headquarters to provide mobility, surveillance networks and modern gadgets to the police units so that prevention and detection of crime is ensured in the shortest possible time. Describing the main features of these vehicles, the SSP PCR said they are equipped with two cameras, one each at front and rear of the vehicle, network video recorder, two-way audio transmission device, a touch screen and an alert button.

“These patrol vehicles will provide live streaming from the incident site. It will make live tracking of the vehicles along the route possible. The vehicles can be monitored from PCR Jammu and district PCRs,” he said. The SSP said 14 such vehicles have been deployed in Jammu, Samba and Kathua range, nine in Doda-Kistwar-Ramban range, four in Udhampur-Reasi range and six in Rajouri-Poonch range.