Left Menu
Development News Edition

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on plea by Reliance Jio Infocomm over prevention of property damage Act

The Punjab and Haryana Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Punjab Government on a petition filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited against the Punjab government and others to evolve a mechanism for fulfilling the purpose behind the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:53 IST
High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on plea by Reliance Jio Infocomm over prevention of property damage Act
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab and Haryana Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Punjab Government on a petition filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited against the Punjab government and others to evolve a mechanism for fulfilling the purpose behind the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014. Justice Sudhir Mital issued a notice to Punjab Government and others asking to file a reply to Reliance Jio plea and listed the matter for February 8, 2021.

"From the respective submissions of the learned senior counsel, I am of the considered view that the matter requires consideration," the court said. Senior counsel Ashok Aggarwal, appearing for the petitioner Reliance Jio submitted that the purpose of enacting the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014 was to prevent damage to public and private property. However, no mechanism is provided in the said Act for preventing the damage and the Act basically addresses the issue of damage to property after the same has occurred, the petitioner counsel said.

Thus, despite the enactment, damage to the properties of the petitioner could not be prevented. The State needs to evolve a mechanism for fulfilling the purpose behind the Act, the senior counsel said. In response, Advocate General, Punjab, submitted that the petitioner admits that action has been taken to protect its assets.

The State has deployed 1,019 patrolling parties in 27 districts of the state and has appointed 22 nodal officers to ensure that no further damage is caused, the government counsel said. Thus, the State is carrying out the duty enjoined upon it by the various statutes. In addition, it is submitted that the impact of the agitation on 1,300 affected towers has been removed and they are now functioning. It is suggested that the task of the state agencies would become easier if the petitioner was to share information regarding the alleged vested interest involved, the government counsel added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British women's charities fear losing Tampon Tax 'lifeline'

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains decision to scrap taxes on period products may also spell the end of a state-run charity fund financed with the proceeds - depriving vulnerable women and girls of a lifeline,...

NHL-League sells naming rights to four re-aligned divisions

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its four divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were o...

4-year-old girl allegedly get bullet wound due to practice firing at PAC camp

A four-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood of a provincial armed constabulary firing practice range here on Tuesday allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during practice firing at the camp. The girls father Vijendra Singh of Bijauri vill...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

The dry run for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021