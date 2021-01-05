High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on plea by Reliance Jio Infocomm over prevention of property damage Act

The Punjab and Haryana Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Punjab Government on a petition filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited against the Punjab government and others to evolve a mechanism for fulfilling the purpose behind the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014. Justice Sudhir Mital issued a notice to Punjab Government and others asking to file a reply to Reliance Jio plea and listed the matter for February 8, 2021.

"From the respective submissions of the learned senior counsel, I am of the considered view that the matter requires consideration," the court said. Senior counsel Ashok Aggarwal, appearing for the petitioner Reliance Jio submitted that the purpose of enacting the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014 was to prevent damage to public and private property. However, no mechanism is provided in the said Act for preventing the damage and the Act basically addresses the issue of damage to property after the same has occurred, the petitioner counsel said.

Thus, despite the enactment, damage to the properties of the petitioner could not be prevented. The State needs to evolve a mechanism for fulfilling the purpose behind the Act, the senior counsel said. In response, Advocate General, Punjab, submitted that the petitioner admits that action has been taken to protect its assets.

The State has deployed 1,019 patrolling parties in 27 districts of the state and has appointed 22 nodal officers to ensure that no further damage is caused, the government counsel said. Thus, the State is carrying out the duty enjoined upon it by the various statutes. In addition, it is submitted that the impact of the agitation on 1,300 affected towers has been removed and they are now functioning. It is suggested that the task of the state agencies would become easier if the petitioner was to share information regarding the alleged vested interest involved, the government counsel added. (ANI)