ANI | Suratgarh | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:36 IST
MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Suratgarh [Rajasthan], January 5 (ANI) A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 8:15 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night training sortie, the pilot tried to save his aircraft and land it safely at the air base nearby.

However, he had to eject after trying his best and ejected safely later, an IAF official said. "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF said.

A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident (ANI)

