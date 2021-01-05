India logs 16,375 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,03,56,845

India has reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,56,845, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total number of active cases stands at 2,31,036 while the total recoveries have reached 99,75,958. The death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,49,850, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of samples tested up to January 4 is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the pandemic. As many as 3,160 new COVID-19 cases, 2,828 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported today. As per the State Health Department, the total number of cases stands at 19,50,171.

Delhi reported 442 new cases, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the count of national capital to 6,27,698 cases. A total of 5,615 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Kerala today. Active cases in the state are 63,802. Andhra Pradesh reported 377 new positive cases, 278 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,83,587. Rajasthan reported 397 new cases, five deaths, and 751 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases in the state stand at 3,10,675.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 820 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the State Health Department, the total cases are 8,22,370. India's active COVID-19 cases are less than 2.5 lakhs and are continuing to fall which has led to a decline in the overall burden on the health delivery structure, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday.

The Health Secretary said that 44 per cent of active cases are in hospital with moderate or severe symptoms while 56 per cent of cases are very mild or asymptomatic and are in home isolation. Days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval to two COVID-19 vaccines, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that India is prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation (EUA), subject to government's nod.

"We are prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals. The final call will be taken by the government," Union Health Secretary told reporters here at a press briefing. This comes after the DCGI last week announced "restricted emergency use" for two COVID-19 vaccine candidates -- Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India's Covishield. (ANI)