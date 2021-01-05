UAE official said rebuilding trust required to end Gulf dispute

UAE official said rebuilding trust required to end Gulf disputeReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:10 IST
A senior United Arab Emirates official voiced optimism over an agreement to end a bitter dispute with Qatar at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday but said trust-building measures were needed to re-establish ties.
"We need to be realistic about the need to restore confidence and restore cohesion," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told Al Arabiya television.
