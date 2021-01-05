WHO's Tedros "very disappointed" China has not authorised entry of coronavirus experts

WHO's Tedros "very disappointed" China has not authorised entry of coronavirus expertsReuters | Zurich | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:22 IST
The head of the World Health Organization is "very disappointed" that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.
"Today, we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.
"I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made it clear the mission is a priority for the WHO," he told reporters.
