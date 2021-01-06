White Kenosha cop cleared in shooting of Jacob Blake

White Kenosha cop cleared in shooting of Jacob BlakeReuters | Kenosha | Updated: 06-01-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 02:54 IST
Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States.
The decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley against charging police officer Rusten Sheskey of any crimes could incite more demonstrations, which have repeatedly broken out in American cities in recent years after police have been cleared in shootings of Black men.
