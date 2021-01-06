Left Menu
5 booked for vandalising toll plaza in Indore

Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday registered a case against five persons for creating a ruckus and vandalising a toll plaza in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:47 IST
Visuals from CCTV footage of the vandalism in Indore toll plaza (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday registered a case against five persons for creating a ruckus and vandalising a toll plaza in Indore. As per Nihit Upadhyay, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banganga, the accused refused to pay the toll tax while crossing the MR-10 toll plaza and they got into an argument with those manning the plaza, which later turned into a fight.

"The accused didn't want to pay the toll tax and started an argument, which turned into a fight. We have registered a case against five people," he said. The toll plaza manager Lokendra Solanki told ANI that the accused wanted to break the queue of vehicles waiting to pay the tax, which was objected to by those manning the toll plaza.

"Initially, it was just a minor argument. They wanted to break the line and we objected to it. Later eight to 10 people returned and began vandalism and beating people as well," said Solanki. In the CCTV footage of the incident site, the accused armed with lathis can be seen vandalizing the toll plaza and vehicles parked there. (ANI)

