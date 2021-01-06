German economy can get through long virus lockdown - finance minister

German economy can get through long virus lockdown - finance ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:27 IST
Europe's biggest economy can hold out through a coronavirus shutdown for a long time, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding he expected lower levels of government debt than after the financial crisis of 2008.
"We can hold out for a long time," Scholz told ZDF television. "Budget legislators in the German parliament have authorised us to provide the aid that is needed," he said.
