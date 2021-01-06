Democratic challenger Ossoff takes lead in Georgia Senate race - Edison

Democratic challenger Ossoff takes lead in Georgia Senate race - EdisonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:32 IST
Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a lead of about 3,500 votes in his close race against Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in Georgia, according to Edison Research.
Both candidates have 50.0 percent of the vote, but Ossoff has edged ahead of Perdue 2,195,441 to 2,191,881 with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, according to Edison.
