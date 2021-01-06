Left Menu
Development News Edition

Replicate Kolhapur's nail-free trees drive, suggests minister

Under this drive held on January 3, nails hammered on trees to hang advertisements, hoardings, banners were removed in this city in western Maharashtra.More than 2,500 volunteers of different NGOs and 600 local residents took part in this activity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:22 IST
Replicate Kolhapur's nail-free trees drive, suggests minister
Image Credit: Pixabay

A unique ''nail-free trees'' campaign carried out in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city recently, under which 5,000 nails hammered on trees were removed, should be replicated in other parts of the state, a minister has said. Under this drive held on January 3, nails hammered on trees to hang advertisements, hoardings, banners were removed in this city in western Maharashtra.

More than 2,500 volunteers of different NGOs and 600 local residents took part in this activity. In a statement, Kolhapur's district guardian Minister Satej Patil, who is also the Minister of State for Home, said that at some places 30 to 40 nails were found hammered on a single tree.

In order to remove the nails, panels, wires and angles stuck on the trees, the volunteers used ladders and pliers, he said. ''We also used gas cutters to remove the iron brackets, chains hammered on some trees. The trees must have breathed a sigh of relief as the nails, which were there for that last many years, were removed. The central system of the tree, with its water and food flow system, gets ruptured due to nailing and this hampers its growth,'' Patil said.

''But our responsibility is not over yet. From now on, we all have to take responsibility that no one nails trees in Kolhapur. It is a criminal offense under the law to injure a tree. I instructed the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) to issue an order saying that hitting nails on a tree will be punishable,'' the minister said. Patil has appealed for this campaign to be implemented across the state of Maharashtra.

''Considering the damage being done to the environment and the importance of trees, I appeal to the people not to limit the campaign to Kolhapur alone but to implement it across the state,'' he said. ''Planting and growing new trees is great, but safeguarding the existing ones is also a big responsibility.

Whether they are public or in personal space, it is our duty to make them nail-free. ''We forget that trees also have life. We feel the pain if even a small nail pierces us, so imagine what trees go through when big nails are hammered into them. With this in mind, the idea of implementing the 'nail-free trees of Kolhapur' campaign was put forward to the NGOs in the city,'' he added.

Patil said more than 5,000 nails were plucked out of the trees and around 300 banners put up on them were removed. Talking to PTI, Uday Gaikwad, who represents a local NGO, said there were 5.67 lakh trees in the KMC limits and every year more than 10,000 new trees are planted.

''We noticed that most of the trees have been disfigured due to advertisements, hoardings, banners nailed on them. Instead of the administration taking action of removing them, it was decided to make the people act like a watchdog,'' he said. ''More than 53 organisations participated in the nail- free trees of Kolhapur campaign on January 3. Due to the involvement of the local population, we are sure that such disfigurement will not happen again,'' Gaikwad said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- In a New World Order where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a stand, where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies,...

UK PM Johnson: No reason to think any new strain of virus is vaccine resistant

There is no reason to think that any new strain of the coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.He made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vac...

theLotter.com reports 200% growth in online lotteries in December

theLotter expands operations in several countriesLONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- theLotter.com, which has been enabling online access to lotteries from around the world since 2002, reports significant growth during the holiday season and...

Two policemen held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

A circle officer and a constable were arrested on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthans Alwar district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said. Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021