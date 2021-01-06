Left Menu
Two policemen held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demanded Rs 13 lakh as bribe not to arrest the complainant and removing his name from various cases registered against him, ACB DGP B L Soni said.Both the accused were arrested for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant.

06-01-2021
Representative image

A circle officer and a constable were arrested on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demanded Rs 13 lakh as bribe not to arrest the complainant and removing his name from various cases registered against him, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

Both the accused were arrested for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant. Residence and other locations of both the accused are being searched and a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

