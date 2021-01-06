Kerala Police to investigate online loan app fraud

The crime branch of the Kerala police will be investigating the online loan application fraud as per the order of the Kerala state police chief Loknath Behra, the state police said on Wednesday. A high-tech crime enquiry cell will also assist the police during the investigation into the matter.

"The crime branch will also seek the help of Interpol, Central Beauru of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police as some foreigners and people from other states are also involved," the police said. The fraud came into notice of the police after some people reportedly committed suicide as they fell into the trap of the loan scheme through mobile applications with a very high-interest rate. (ANI)

