Maha: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

Gadchiroli, Jan 6 (PTI)A 25-year-old man has been killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. Some ultras forcibly took away the victim, Vinod Madavi, to a forested area on Tuesday night from his house in Kothi (Tola) village in Bhamragad tehsil of the district.

The body of Madavi bearing injuries inflicted with sharp weapons and his head smashed, was found near the village on Wednesday morning, he said. The deceased was working as a labourer in neighbouring Telangana. He recently came to Kothi village to meet his parents, the official said.

