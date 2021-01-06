Maha: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer
Gadchiroli, Jan 6 PTIA 25-year-old man has been killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. He recently came to Kothi village to meet his parents, the official said.PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:20 IST
Gadchiroli, Jan 6 (PTI)A 25-year-old man has been killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. Some ultras forcibly took away the victim, Vinod Madavi, to a forested area on Tuesday night from his house in Kothi (Tola) village in Bhamragad tehsil of the district.
The body of Madavi bearing injuries inflicted with sharp weapons and his head smashed, was found near the village on Wednesday morning, he said. The deceased was working as a labourer in neighbouring Telangana. He recently came to Kothi village to meet his parents, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vinod
- Tola
- Maharashtra
- Kothi
- Bhamragad
- Gadchiroli
- Madavi
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: MCOCA invoked against 7 chain-snatchers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: COVID-19 norms go for a toss at BJP MLA's wedding
Man held for creating fake FB account of Maharashtra minister
Maharashtra: Partially burnt body of woman found in Thane
57 pc of COVID-19 cases reported in span of 24 hrs were in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh: Govt.